Trial date set for Kyle Rittenhouse

(WAOW) — A Nov. 1 court date has been set for the man accused of killing two people and injuring another during an August shooting in Kenosha, Wis.

It was the first in-person court appearance for Kyle Rittenhouse, 18. COVID-19 protocols forced Rittenhouse to make his earlier court appearances virtually but those restrictions have now been lifted.

Prosecutors say Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, brought an AR-15–style rifle to Kenosha, after police there shot and wounded Jacob Blake. That shooting was followed by protests, some of which turned violent. Blake was partially paralyzed during that shooting.

Rittenhouse said he was defending himself when he shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36. Gaige Grosskreutz, 22, was seriously injured.

Today’s hearing was mostly procedural, setting deadlines for when both the prosecutors and defense attorneys need to share information with each other.

Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and attempted first-degree intentional reckless homicide.