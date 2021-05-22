2 found dead after fire in eastern Pennsylvania home

VALLEY VIEW, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a fire at an eastern Pennsylvania home claimed the lives of two people over the weekend. Firefighters in Schuylkill County said the blaze in Hegins Township broke out just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday and took more than two hours to bring under control. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Television stations quoted the coroner’s office as saying the victims were a mother and child, but their names and ages weren’t immediately released. Fire officials said there was a concern about the possibility of the structure collapsing. There was no immediate word on what might have caused the blaze.