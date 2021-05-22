3 found dead in hotel room identified; drug use suspected

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — coroner has identified three people found dead in an eastern Pennsylvania hotel room but says further tests are needed for a determination of the cause and manner of their deaths. The Northampton County coroner said the deceased found Wednesday at the south Bethlehem hotel were Krissy Bonnell, 28, Amos Johnson, 47, and Kevin Neilley, 48, all residents of Bethlehem. Coroner Zachary Lysek said toxicology reports could take two or three months, but the deceased were found near evidence of drug use, including drug paraphernalia.