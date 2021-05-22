76ers trust playoff process leads to 1st NBA title since ’83

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are trying to make quick work of the Washington Wizards as they open their first-round playoff series on Sunday. Philadelphia went 49-23 and won the Eastern Conference. The Sixers have home court through the East playoffs. Coach Doc Rivers is nine wins shy of becoming the fifth coach in NBA history with 100 postseason victories. The Sixers have not won the NBA title since 1983. The Wizards were a disaster early in the season, dealing with injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak, soft defense and little cohesion, and starting 0-5 then sitting at 17-32 in early April.