Egyptian mediators hold talks to firm up Israel-Hamas truce

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Egyptian mediators are holding talks to firm up an Israel-Hamas cease-fire as Palestinians in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip begin to assess the damage from 11 days of intense Israeli bombardment. A 130-truck convoy carrying urgently needed aid was headed to Gaza. Saturday marked the first full day of a truce that ended the fourth Israel-Hamas war in just over a decade. Both Israel and Hamas have claimed victory. There was a widespread expectation that the cease-fire would stick for now, but that another round of fighting at some point seems inevitable.