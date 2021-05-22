Excelsior Pass sees more than 1 million downloads

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced Saturday more than 1 million Excelsior Passes have been downloaded.

This number, officials say, is the number of downloads of the mobile pass since the state launched the new platform in March.

The Excelsior Pass is the first of its kind in the nation and is completely voluntary, allowing for New York State residents to have safe, secure, and easy access to proof of their vaccination information or negative COVID test result on their phones.

The pass is now being used by venues, universities, stadiums, and businesses statewide.

The Excelsior Pass is free to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android users.

The purpose of the pass is to help New Yorkers more easily get back to safely doing the things they love, like attending concerts or sporting events.

The state's Department of Health says it has seen an over 80% increase in downloads of the pass in the past week alone.

For more information on the Excelsior Pass from new York State, click here.

For businesses wanting to utilize the pass app, click here to learn more.