Firefighters battle flames at Poland’s largest lignite mine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Firefighters in central Poland say 13 firefighting units are fighting flames that have engulfed a conveyer belt at Poland’s largest brown coal mine in Belchatow. The fire broke out at midday Saturday and sent huge clouds of black smoke over the area, which also includes Poland’s largest lignite power plant. The plant, which suffered an automated outage in a separate incident Monday, was not affected. The fire came a day after top European Union court ordered immediate halt to mining at another Polish lignite mine in Turow that belongs to the same state company PGE. Poland draws