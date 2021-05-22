Free Palestine Rally draws 100+ to Binghamton U. campus

VESTAL (WBNG) -- To the organizers of Saturday's rally across Binghamton University's campus, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict isn't about religion, but human rights.

The Free Palestine Rally brought more than 100 BU students and community members together for what they said was a chance to spread awareness of the violence occurring in the Middle East.

The organizers told 12 News they received a lot of backlash online after the protest was announced, but they felt it was important to stand up for what they said are human rights abused in Israel, which they described as an apartheid state.

Diana Khatib, a rising junior at BU and the main driving force behind the rally, said she felt it was important to hold the event to emphasize her problem is not with the Jewish people, but with the Israeli government.

"I feel like a lot of people don't really realize what's happening, and when they do hear about it they think it's a Jewish-Muslim thing, but it's not a Jewish-Muslim thing," Khatib said. "It's not a religious conflict, this is a conflict of people being apartheid and being oppressed."

The rally began outside of Academic Building A on campus and ended on the peace quad; other rallies in support of Palestinian people took place in other parts of the country Saturday as well.

A ceasefire was recently announced in the conflict.