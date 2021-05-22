Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a grand slam in the second inning off Tyler Anderson, pinch-hitter Ehire Adrianza added another slam in the eighth against position player Wilmer Difo and the Atlanta Braves homered seven times in a 20-1 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Austin Riley homered twice for his first multihomer game, and Ozzie Albies, Marcell Ozuna and Dansby Swanson also went deep for the Braves, who became the first team in major league history to have seven or more homers in a game that included two slams, according to STATS.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rafael Devers and Danny Santana hit homers to back Martin Perez and the Boston Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3. Perez allowed three runs and five hits, striking out seven in six innings. The AL East-leading Red Sox have won three in a row. The Phillies lost for the sixth time in eight games to fall one game under .500. Boston batters struck out 17 times against four pitchers, but still scored 11 runs. Phillies starter Aaron Nola gave up five runs — four earned — and seven hits, striking out nine in five innings.

UNDATED (AP) — Old friends will become foes, if only for a week or two. There are rematches from last year, new teams with home-court advantage, and, perhaps best of all, no bubble. The NBA playoffs are back. And with fans back in their seats, it’s about back to normal, too. It all officially starts Saturday, a 16-team tournament that was preceded by six pre-playoff games to whet the postseason appetite. That play-in tournament is how LeBron James and the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers played their way into the chance to defend their title.

UNDATED (AP) — Storylines are everywhere as the NBA playoffs begin. Doc Rivers and LeBron James are chasing milestones, fans in New York might have something to cheer in their home buildings again, the Wizards have nothing to lose and Chris Paul resumes his quest for his first trip to the NBA Finals.

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA playoffs start Saturday with four games: Miami at Milwaukee, Dallas at the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston at Brooklyn and Portland at Denver. On Sunday, the Utah Jazz will open their postseason run against Memphis, and the Philadelphia-Washington, New York-Atlanta and Phoenix-Los Angeles Lakers series will begin as well.