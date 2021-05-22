How retirement communities found bright spots in tough year

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, residents of Landis Homes would line a roadway into the Lititz campus on Friday afternoons, cheering on the retirement community’s workers with signs and noisemakers as they left or arrived for work. When the campus resident council suggested a more permanent show of appreciation, Landis Homes residents donated over $10,000 toward a Garden of Gratitude, a new park on two-thirds of an acre featuring walkways, greenery and a gazebo offering views of surrounding farmland. While local senior living communities have faced many physical and financial challenges over the past year, they also see many positives that point to a promising future.