‘Lying now, or lying then?’ Juries mull recanted statements.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The sole witness in the first-degree murder case against Derrick Spivey had signed a statement that Spivey shot the victim but now said his statement was a fabrication that he signed under duress. But the judge ruled the prosecutor had made out a strong enough case to take it to trial. Such a ruling was possible because of a 1986 Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling placing Pennsylvania among a minority of states to allow prior inconsistent statements as evidence even over the witness’ denials. In other words, says a former prosecutor turned professor, “it’s up to the jury to decide whether they’re lying now or lying then.”