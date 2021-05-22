One man dead after motorcycle crash in Colesville

TOWN OF COLESVILLE (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff's say one man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Colesville Saturday.

Police say deputies responded to Tunnel Road in Colesville around 1:40 a.m. for a motorcycle accident with "serious injuries".

Upon arrival to the scene, police say they found the driver of the motorcycle had been ejected from the vehicle.

Police say an investigation revealed the motorcycle was traveling north on Tunnel Rd. when it left the roadway and hit a tree causing the driver to be ejected.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 56-year-old Todd Blakeslee of Port Crane.

Blakeslee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials report alcohol was a "contributing factor" in the incident.

Broome County Sheriff's were assisted on scene by the Sanitaria Springs Fire Department.