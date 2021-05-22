Pirates’ Cahill lands on 10-day IL with left side discomfort

ATLANTA (AP) — Pittsburgh right-hander Trevor Cahill was placed on the 10-day injured list with left side discomfort. Pirates manager Derek Shelton says Cahill “hadn’t seen a ton of improvement” since suffering the injury in Wednesday’s start against St. Louis. Cahill left the game against the Cardinals in the second inning. Shelton says no decision has been made on who will fill Cahill’s next scheduled start on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs. The 33-year-old Cahill is in his first season with the Pirates. Right-hander Kyle Crick was activated off the 10-day IL. Crick returns from a right triceps injury.