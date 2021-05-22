Return of Iraqis seen as easing threat from Syria camp

SHADDADI, Syria (AP) — The Iraq government for the first time is expected to bring home about 100 Iraqi families from a sprawling camp in Syria next week. It’s a move that U.S. officials see as a hopeful sign in a long-frustrated effort to repatriate thousands from the camp, known as a breeding ground for young insurgents. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie is the top U.S. general for the Middle East. On an unannounced visit to Syria on Friday, he expressed optimism that the transfer from the al-Hol camp will happen. He told reporters traveling with him in Syria that this would be the “first step in many such repatriations.”