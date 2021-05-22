Slight chance for a shower tonight

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Chance for some spotty showers 20%. Low of 62 (58-63). Winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.



SUNDAY: Peeks of sunshine. Breezy during the afternoon. Passing afternoon showers 30%. Stray downpour or t-storm possible. High of 80 (74-84). Warmest south. Winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Thin clouds. Low of 49 (44-52). Winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Some sunshine will emerge just in time for this evenings sunset. However, more clouds will begin to move back in and there is even the chance for a few spot showers to develop.



Sunday morning, clouds will be in place but there will be peeks of sunshine from time to time. During the afternoon hours, a cold front will be approaching our region leading to a breeze picking up out of the northwest and even a few passing showers.