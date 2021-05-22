Sniffing Labrador retrievers join Thai coronavirus fight

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand has started deploying a canine virus-detecting squad to help identify people with COVID-19 as the country faces a surge in cases. Researchers at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University say they have trained six Labrador retrievers to sniff out a unique odor that people with COVID-19 produce in their sweat. The results so far are impressive with a success rate of nearly 95%. The canine testers also add convenience, since samples can be collected at the homes of people who can’t go out to be tested. The head of the research team says she’s aware that other countries have been using dogs to identify the coronavirus, she had no idea if it would work in Thailand because of the country’s spicy and flavorful cuisine.