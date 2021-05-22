Sorokin, Islanders beat Penguins 4-1 in Game 4 to tie series

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock each had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 in Game 4 Saturday to even the first-round series. Josh Bailey and Jordan Eberle also scored for New York. Sorokin, who had 39 saves in the Islanders’ 4-3 win in Game 1, was back in goal after Semyon Varlamov started Games 2 and 3 — both losses. Tristan Jarry had 23 saves for Pittsburgh, and drew mocking chants of “Jar-ry! Jar-ry!” from Islanders fans. Game 5 is Monday night in Pittsburgh, and Game 6 back at Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday.