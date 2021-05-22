At least 3 dead, 27 hurt as quake shakes southwest China

BEIJING (AP) — A strong, shallow quake has shaken southwestern China near the border with Myanmar, killing at least three people and injuring more than two dozen as authorities rushed relief goods including tents to the area. A second, 7.3-magnitude quake hit early Saturday the southern part of Qinghai province in central China, about 621 miles north of the first quake, but there are no reports of casualties in the sparsely populated area. Some roads were damaged. U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Jonathan Tytell says the two quakes are not related. The Yunnan province seismological bureau gave the magnitude of the Friday night quake as 6.4 northwest of the city of Dali. Last year, a magnitude 5 earthquake in Yunnan killed four people and injured 23.