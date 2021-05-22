SUNY Broome commencement honors grads on virtual platform

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- SUNY Broome held a virtual commencement address and ceremony Saturday morning for its graduates in the Class of 2021.

The event was streamed on Facebook and on YouTube, going virtual due to the pandemic, according to school officials.

This marks the second year in a row the college held a virtual graduation ceremony online.

Just under 900 graduates were honored during the ceremony this year, and school officials offered their congratulations to the class graduates and all the people who helped them along the way.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer who spoke during the address said, "As a parent myself, I know how hard it is to raise kids these days, and I know how much you invest in them, but it all pays off as you watch your son or daughter receive their diploma and become an adult before our very eyes. Congrats to all the moms and dads."

SUNY Broome officials say its graduates this spring ranged in age from 17 to 60 years old.