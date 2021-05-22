Tattoo removal booming as people pay to make old ink go away

PITTSBURGH (AP) — When his tattoo removal shops in Lawrenceville and Penn Hills reopened last spring after state-ordered business shutdowns to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic, Wes South noticed sales quickly surpassed what he expected from pent-up demand. “Some people wanted to make some big, life-changing decisions,” said Mr. South. “Maybe they had more time to look in the mirror and saw tattoos they didn’t want post-COVID.” Whether weeks spent in lockdown convinced clients to erase past mistakes or lighten their existing body art to prepare for future cover-ups, the surge in business helped Mr. South’s Disappearing Ink recoup some pandemic losses.