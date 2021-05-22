Trucker, 79, has covered 4 million miles accident-free

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The last time we saw trucker Don Cook, his career odometer had just rolled over to 3 million miles without an accident and a company-awarded truck cab bearing his name along with a leather jacket with a patch reading “Three Million Miles Safe Driving.” That was nine years ago. Cook was 70 then, and it stood to reason he would retire before long. But here he was at the YRC terminal in Bethlehem Township on Friday, about nine months shy of 80, wearing a new leather jacket with a patch reading “Hall of Fame,” now enshrined among trucking legends after another million flawless miles.