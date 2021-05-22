Wedding dress made from German parachute goes to museum

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Deany Keith had her hair curled and teased on a recent morning for her media appearances, an “it” girl at 93 years old. Tucked into a neat little apartment in Country Meadows retirement community, she’s the hottest name in York County at the moment, her story just published in the New York Times. What is extraordinary about her is the piece of history she had hanging in her closet. What is less extraordinary but just as beautiful is the life that started on the day she wore that silk gown shortly after World War II, a wedding dress made from a German parachute.