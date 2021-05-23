Bangladeshi journalist known for unearthing graft gets bail

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A court in Bangladesh has awarded conditional bail to a journalist known for her strong reporting on official corruption amid protests at home and abroad calling for her release. Rozina Islam, a senior reporter for the leading Prothom Alo newspaper, has been held in detention since her arrest on Monday. Her lawyer says she must surrender her passport before bail is granted. She was arrested after she allegedly used her cellphone without permission to photograph documents related to government negotiations to buy coronavirus vaccines. She faces charges of violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, which carries a possible death penalty. Media and human rights groups criticized the arrest and demanded her unconditional release.