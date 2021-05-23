Bogaerts, Santana homer, Red Sox top Phils for 4th in row

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Xander Bogaerts and Danny Santana hit consecutive home runs in the sixth inning, Matt Barnes retired Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins to strand the potential tying run in the ninth, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 for their fourth straight win. Nathan Eovaldi ended a streak of three no-decisions, allowing two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. Four relievers combined for one-run, two-hit relief, and AL East-leading Boston improved to a season-high 11 games over .500. Philadelphia has lost four in a row and six of seven,