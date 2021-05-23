Health officials warn of ‘fraudulent vaccine cards’

CHENANGO COUNTY (WBNG) -- Businesses around the Southern Tier are beginning to drop the mask requirements for those who are fully vaccinated.

While many are happy about this change, Isiah Sutton, the Chenango County Director of Environmental Health warns of possible fraudulent Vaccination cards.

“There is, since the pandemic has started contact tracing isolation and quarantine, we have relied heavily on the good faith of those affected. This is no different, we are relying on the honors system for folks to not build fraudulent medical records. That puts you at risk, that puts the people around you at risk It would be an irresponsible step to take," says Sutton.

He says that so far there have been no reports of fake vaccine cards in Chenango County.