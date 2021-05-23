Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Xander Bogaerts and Danny Santana hit consecutive home runs in the sixth inning, Matt Barnes retired Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins to strand the potential tying run in the ninth, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 for their fourth straight win. Nathan Eovaldi ended a streak of three no-decisions, allowing two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. Four relievers combined for one-run, two-hit relief, and AL East-leading Boston improved to a season-high 11 games over .500. Philadelphia has lost four in a row and six of seven,

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit home runs from both sides of the plate, Ronald Acuña Jr. led off with his major league-best 15th home run and the Atlanta Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1. After Acuña hit one of Atlanta’s two grand slams to lead a seven-homer attack in a 20-1 rout of the Pirates on Friday night, he didn’t wait to keep the offense rolling. With fans in the sellout crowd of 40,068 still arriving, Acuña pulled Mitch Keller’s first-pitch fastball over the left-field wall. Bryse Wilson allowed one run on five hits in 6 2/3 innings after being called up from Triple-A Gwinnett.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock each had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 in Game 4 Saturday to even the first-round series. Josh Bailey and Jordan Eberle also scored for New York. Sorokin, who had 39 saves in the Islanders’ 4-3 win in Game 1, was back in goal after Semyon Varlamov started Games 2 and 3 — both losses. Tristan Jarry had 23 saves for Pittsburgh, and drew mocking chants of “Jar-ry! Jar-ry!” from Islanders fans. Game 5 is Monday night in Pittsburgh, and Game 6 back at Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are trying to make quick work of the Washington Wizards as they open their first-round playoff series on Sunday. Philadelphia went 49-23 and won the Eastern Conference. The Sixers have home court through the East playoffs. Coach Doc Rivers is nine wins shy of becoming the fifth coach in NBA history with 100 postseason victories. The Sixers have not won the NBA title since 1983. The Wizards were a disaster early in the season, dealing with injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak, soft defense and little cohesion, and starting 0-5 then sitting at 17-32 in early April.

ATLANTA (AP) — Pittsburgh right-hander Trevor Cahill was placed on the 10-day injured list with left side discomfort. Pirates manager Derek Shelton says Cahill “hadn’t seen a ton of improvement” since suffering the injury in Wednesday’s start against St. Louis. Cahill left the game against the Cardinals in the second inning. Shelton says no decision has been made on who will fill Cahill’s next scheduled start on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs. The 33-year-old Cahill is in his first season with the Pirates. Right-hander Kyle Crick was activated off the 10-day IL. Crick returns from a right triceps injury.