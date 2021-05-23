Israeli police allow Jews to visit flashpoint Jerusalem site

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have escorted around 50 Jewish visitors to a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem where police actions in recent weeks had ignited protests and violence that triggered war in Gaza. The Islamic Waqf overseeing the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound says police cleared young Palestinians out of the site and barred entry to Muslims under the age of 45. It says three Palestinians were arrested, including a guard. Israeli police say the site was open for “regular visits” and that they secured the area to prevent “incidents.” A cease-fire halted the 11-day Gaza war early Friday.