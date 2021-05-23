Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 14

ROME (AP) --A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of some of northern Italy's most picturesque lakes has plummeted to the ground, killing at least 14 people.

A young child was also hospitalized in serious condition with broken bones. Six of the dead were Israeli citizens, including a family of four who lived in Italy, the Israeli foreign ministry said.

It wasn't clear if the other couple was related. Stresa Mayor Marcella Severino said it appeared that a cable broke, sending the car careening until it hit a pylon and then fell to the ground.

Images from the site showed the crumpled car in a clearing of a thick patch of pine trees near the summit of the Mottarone peak overlooking Lake Maggiore.

The Italian government announced a commission to investigate the disaster.