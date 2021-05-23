Miami hosts New York, aims to build on Lopez’s solid outing

New York Mets (21-18, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (21-24, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD Marlins: Cody Poteet (1-0, 1.80 ERA, .90 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Pablo Lopez. Lopez pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with eight strikeouts against New York.

The Marlins are 7-7 against opponents from the NL East. Miami’s team on-base percentage of .290 is last in the National League. Corey Dickerson leads the lineup with an OBP of .353.

The Mets are 12-7 against NL East Division opponents. New York has slugged .344, last in the majors. Jonathan Villar leads the club with a .386 slugging percentage, including eight extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-1. Yimi Garcia notched his third victory and Garrett Cooper went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Miami. Drew Smith registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 32 RBIs and is batting .255.

Villar leads the Mets with four home runs and is batting .218.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.50 ERA

Mets: 5-5, .208 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Lewis Brinson: (undisclosed), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).

Mets: Taijuan Walker: (back), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Jacob deGrom: (right side), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Kevin Pillar: (face), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand), Pete Alonso: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.