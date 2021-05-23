Pakistan: Soldier killed in firefight with Afghan militants

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says militants in Afghanistan fired across the border at a military post, killing a soldier in a firefight with Pakistani troops. The cross-border attack took place in the district of North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province late Saturday night. The military said troops returned fire and a young soldier was killed. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and the military provided no further details. The statement said Pakistan has consistently asked Afghanistan to manage and control its side of the border.