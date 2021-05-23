Refreshing air on the backside of the cold front

TONIGHT: Thin upper level clouds. Low of 49 (44-51). Winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.



MONDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. High of 70 (66-72). Winds out of the east becoming more southerly at 5-12 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Low of 54 (50-55). Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Cold front will usher in some more refreshing air lowering dew points and temperatures overnight heading into Monday. It should be a great time to open the windows and give the air conditioner a break.



Seasonable temperatures are expected for Monday along with mostly to partly sunny skies. More warm weather will begin to build into the region starting Tuesday however as a warm front moves through the region. Dew points will also jump back up into the 60s leading to muggy conditions.



Tracking the potential of scattered thunderstorms for Wednesday as a cold front pushes into the region. Make sure to stay with 12 News for all of the latest details on the forecast.