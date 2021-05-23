Summer fun at Dorchester Park

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- Summer is just around the corner, and that means people from all around the Southern Tier have been preparing to enjoy all that the outdoors have to offer.

Dorchester Park recently opened their boat rental services allowing those who love the water to paddle around the lake.

Despite the slightly rainy conditions today, one local agricultural group was able to find a creative way to enjoy the park.

“Today we're geocaching actually for 4-H, we are in the 4-H and we are looking for little bottles anything we can find they have treasures in them and you can write your name on them.” says Reanna, a local Whitney Point resident who says she is also looking forward to doing more work with show cows this summer.

The park is offering boat rentals from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM Friday through Sunday, and beginning Memorial Day Weekend 11:00 AM to 6:30 PM.