Tri-Cities Opera sings once again

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- ‘Re-Opening’; it’s a term that is becoming increasingly more common these days as more businesses become comfortable serving their patrons again.

For the Tri-Cities Opera, this term means they are able to perform in front of live audiences again. Something Executive Director John Rozzoni says they’ve missed.

“We did a virtual reality opera, we did some film work but this is the first time we are going to have that interaction with the audience and you know it's funny with live performance, with opera there is something magical about that energy exchange.”

In honor of the audience’s return to the Opera, the company has produced a new show titled “Opera and Beer: an Elixir of Love.” The story follows a down on his luck food vendor and his quest for love. It incorporates local aspects that Rozzoni says will capture any Binghamtonian’s attention.

“It's a new English adaptation of a classic operatic Italian comedy. Instead of a vineyard, we set it in a brewery, we've set it in a brewery in Broome County in the Southern Tier so there are some fun local references”

Rozzoni adds that the show is perfect for those who love the opera, and for those looking to try something new.

“If you know and love opera you'll love this show, also if you don't know opera, if you've never seen a show before this is a great show to get your feet wet and see some of the wonderful singing.”

The show will run on May 26 and 27 at the Firehouse Stage Tent in Johnson City. You can find tickets here.