Wheeler fans 12, Phils beat Red Sox 6-2 to end 4-game skid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler struck out a career high-tying 12 and the Philadelphia Phillies ended a four-game skid, beating the Boston Red Sox 6-2. Odubel Herrera doubled twice and singled and Brad Miller hit a three-run homer as the Phillies averted a sweep and stopped Boston’s four-game winning string. Wheeler allowed only three hits in 7 1/3 innings, and retired 17 straight batters after a leadoff single. Philadelphia scored four times in the first off Eduardo Rodríguez. Rhys Hoskins singled home Herrera with the first run and after Alec Bohm walked, Miller hit his fourth homer of the year.