Broome County sets date for parks to re-open

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- If you have had the itch to get outside and enjoy the warmer temperatures. This is your sign.

The Parks, Recreation and Youth Services Director for Broome County, Elizabeth Woidt said Monday in a press conference that they will be opening all County parks on Memorial Day weekend.

County Executive Jason Garnar encourages the public to go out and see the parks for themselves.

“Go out and learn about these parks, these are your parks and it's a great place to have fun with your friends and family.”

Woidt says to expect many changes within the park including a more accessible playground and the introduction of an ADA boat ramp.

The Parks Department has also teamed up with the Broome County Health Department to bring free sunscreen stations to all of the parks.

The Parks and Recreation Director adds that they will be restarting the “Broome Bands Together” concert series as well.

For the 2021 Summer season, the parks will operate seven days a week from 8:00 AM until dusk. This will also kick off the boat rental service offered at some of their parks as well as the beginning of the county camping season. You can find more regarding park hours and prices for rentals here.