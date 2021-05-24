Duvall’s 3-run homer helps Marlins beat Phillies 9-6

MIAMI (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and Jesús Aguilar drove in two runs with a double and a single to help the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-6. Corey Dickerson hit a tiebreaking two-run triple in the sixth, and Garrett Cooper had two hits and an RBI off the bench for the Marlins. They’ve won five of their past six and closed within one game of the NL East-leading New York Mets. Miami starter Trevor Rogers allowed three hits and two runs, one earned, in five innings. Adam Cimber pitched a scoreless sixth for the win.