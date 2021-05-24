Ex-city council president gets 1 year, 1 day in fraud case

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — The former president of a northwestern Pennsylvania city council has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison in what authorities said was the embezzlement of more than $70,000 from the anti-violence nonprofit she founded after her son’s shooting death. Federal authorities said 54-year-old Sonya Arrington also fraudulently received disability payments. Authorities said the former Erie City Council president misused donations intended for Mothers Against Teen Violence from 2011 to 2018, using the group’s debit card to withdraw money 113 times at a casino. Arrington tearfully apologized Monday, saying “I do accept accountability for what I did. It was wrong.”