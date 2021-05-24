Florida law seeks to rein in large social media companies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Standing at a lectern with a sign reading “STOP BIG TECH CENSORSHIP,” Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a measure that seeks to punish social media platforms that remove conservative ideas from their sites. The bill he signed in Miami on Monday will enable the state to fine large social media companies $250,000 a day if they remove an account of a statewide political candidate. It will also allow any Floridian to sue companies like Twitter and Facebook if they feel they’ve been treated unfairly. But it’s questionable whether Florida will be able to enforce it. Federal law prevents internet companies from being sued for removing posts.