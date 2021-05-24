Hayes signs NLI to Frostburg State

TOWN OF FENTON (WBNG) -- Chenango Valley senior Kerri Hayes signed her national letter of intent to join the Frostburg State University women's lacrosse program.

Hayes has played lacrosse for Chenango Valley since the seventh grade.

She has scored more than 40 goals so far this season and has over 100 career points. Hayes currently serves as team captain.

Hayes says there's a lot of things from her time as a Warrior that she'll be able to take with her to college.

"I'm going to be able to take away the sense of community," said Hayes. "All of the support from the community, my teammates, and my teachers. I'm always getting congratulations on the athletic field as well as in the classroom. I think that support is definitely something that I want to remember and carry with me to college."

Hayes plans to major in nursing.