Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 37 points and Joel Embiid had 30 points, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 125-118 victory over the Washington Wizards in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series. Harris scored 28 points in the first half. Bradley Beal scored 33 points and Russell Westbrook had 16 for the Wizards. Game 2 is Wednesday in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler struck out a career high-tying 12 and the Philadelphia Phillies ended a four-game skid, beating the Boston Red Sox 6-2. Odubel Herrera doubled twice and singled and Brad Miller hit a three-run homer as the Phillies averted a sweep and stopped Boston’s four-game winning string. Wheeler allowed only three hits in 7 1/3 innings, and retired 17 straight batters after a leadoff single. Philadelphia scored four times in the first off Eduardo Rodríguez. Rhys Hoskins singled home Herrera with the first run and after Alec Bohm walked, Miller hit his fourth homer of the year.

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley drove in five runs while hitting two of Atlanta three homers and the Braves capped their impressive power display in the series by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1. Dansby Swanson added a two-run homer. The Braves hit 15 homers, adding to their major league lead, while winning three of four games against the Pirates. Max Fried allowed one run and four hits and three walks in seven innings. It marked his fourth consecutive start allowing only one run. After losing the opening game of the four-game series 6-4 on Thursday night, the Braves outscored the Pirates 33-3 in three consecutive wins.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are moving on to the second round of the playoffs after solving the Washington Capitals, who used to have their number. Eliminating Washington in five games is a far cry from the Capitals’ 14-game winning streak against the Bruins from 2014-2019. Boston’s first playoff series victory against Washington since 1990 was evidence the Bruins’ tweaks have kept them as a perennial Stanley Cup contender. The Bruins let defensemen Torey Krug and Zdeno Chara leave in free agency and made it further than either in this postseason.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored in first-half stoppage time and Andre Blake had four of his seven saves in the second half to help the Philadelphia Union hold off D.C. United 1-0. Przybylko’s goal was initially waived off due to an offside call on the field but was confirmed by video review. United’s Edison Flores left the game in the fourth minute due to an injury he suffered in the first 30 seconds of the game.