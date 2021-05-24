High court won’t hear case of Ohio driver killed by police

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place an appeals court decision that the family of a Black driver who was fatally shot by a white police officer in a suburban Ohio city cannot sue the city or the officer. The high court declined on Monday to hear the case involving the fatal shooting of unarmed 23-year-old Luke Stewart in Euclid, in suburban Cleveland. The court did not comment in turning away the case, among many it declined to hear. Stewart’s family had filed a federal civil rights lawsuit after he was shot by Officer Matthew Rhodes in 2017. Stewart’s shooting inflamed racial tensions in the city.