Murder, rape torture: court hears Darfur atrocities case

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court Prosecutor has opened a hearing of evidence against an alleged leader of a notorious militia blamed for atrocities in Darfur. The court’s chief prosecutor called the suspect a “willing and energetic” perpetrator of crimes in the conflict-torn region of Sudan in 2003-2004. The suspect is charged with a total of 31 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes dating back to the deadly Darfur conflict in 2003 and 2004 including murder, rape, torture and persecution. He has not entered a plea to the charges but at a hearing last year he told judges the allegations were “untrue.”