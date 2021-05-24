Jokes abound over Yang’s choice for favorite subway station

NEW YORK (AP) — Forget which sports team to root for, or who makes the best pizza. New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang apparently hit a nerve with his answer to a question that people may not have realized was a burning issue — what’s your favorite subway station? Yang’s response was Times Square. His choice of the midtown Manhattan, tourist-heavy station launched an onslaught of social media responses, with some questioning how much of a New Yorker he could really be and others rolling their eyes at the whole thing. The Yang campaign pushed back against what it considers a narrative making the candidate out as someone who’s not a real New Yorker.