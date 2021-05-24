Kristen Strauss

A longtime resident of the Southern Tier, Kristen is happy to be back with the sales team at WBNG-TV. After starting her career in New York City at a large advertising agency, she decided to return to Upstate New York, and has been in media sales ever since.

With many years of experience, Kristen is happy to offer her expertise in marketing and advertising campaigns in the local community.

In you're interested in an advertising consultation contact Kristen at kstrauss@wbng.com.