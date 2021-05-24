Merkel, Macron back efforts to improve WHO as meeting opens

GENEVA (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are rallying around efforts to strengthen the World Health Organization and the world’s ability to prepare for and defend against pandemics. The U.N. health agency opened its annual assembly Monday with a draft resolution in the works that acknowledges missteps in the response to COVID-19. The sweeping proposal would seek to boost pandemic response, stabilize WHO’s funding and ensure greater access to health care — including to vaccines, tests and treatments linked to the coronavirus, among other things.