Military contract aircraft crashes in Vegas near Nellis AFB

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nellis Air Force Base officials say an aircraft operated by a military contractor crashed in a nearby residential area. A base spokesman confirmed the crash happened about 2:30 p.m. Monday but didn’t provide details about the type of aircraft, the condition of a pilot or anyone else aboard, or whether anyone on the ground was hurt. A neighbor told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he heard a loud thump as the plane crashed into a residential yard across the street, and he saw black smoke billowing from the home. Witnesses posted online images of city and base fire crews arriving, and a helicopter circling the area.