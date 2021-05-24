On the move: Waterman Center encourages drivers to look out for turtles on Owego’s east side

OWEGO (WBNG) -- If you're driving around the east side of Owego among other areas this summer, be on the lookout for turtles as mating season continues.

Located in an area known as 'turtle town,' Brick Pond is straddled on either side by east front Street.

Christopher Audette is Executive Director of the Waterman Conservation & Education Center in Apalachin. To find the perfect mating spot, he says turtles living at Brick Pond and other areas like it will travel wherever they need to. Even if it's on the other side of a busy road.

"Now is the time of year that our native turtle species, snapping turtles are migrating away from bodies of water in search of that perfect nesting site," he said.

He says it's important to look out for the animals because they are an important part of the local ecosystem.

In addition to looking out for turtles as you are driving, he says you can also get out and help nudge them along if they seem to be stuck in the middle of the road.

"You always want to move it in the direction that it's traveling and you always want to take care, especially if it's a snapping turtle," he said.

He says you can identify a snapping turtle by its larger body and generally more robust features.

If it is a snapping turtle or you just don't want to touch it, you can still help the turtle out.

"I recommend keeping a small camp shovel in your car or even a stick and use it to gently encourage them to get across that road," he said.

He stresses though, to only do this if current traffic makes it safe to do so.

"Don't risk your life to save a turtle, if you get injured or you get killed then there won't be any helping critters in the future," he said

He also says that if you encounter a turtle that appears to have been injured by a vehicle to bring it to a wildlife rehabilitation center. You can locate a center by clicking this link.