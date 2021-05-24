Skip to Content

Pennsylvania trooper fatally shoots man in domestic dispute

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania State Police trooper shot and killed a man after responding to a domestic dispute. Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck says a distraught, screaming woman called police to a home in Williams Township, near Easton, on Sunday afternoon. He says a trooper encountered a 55-year-old man who was acting erratically and shot him twice. State police said in a news release that the fatal shooting took place after a “confrontation,” but authorities did not provide other details or say whether the man was armed. The man’s name was not immediately released. The woman was unharmed.

Associated Press

