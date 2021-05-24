Skip to Content

Pickup, tractor-trailer crash kills brother, sister

New
10:13 am Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer collided on a Pennsylvania road over the weekend, killing a brother and sister. LNP newspaper reports that the vehicles  burst into flames after the crash on Route 72 in East Petersburg shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday. Northern Lancaster County Regional police said the Mount Joy siblings, 21-year-old Brandie Kaspar and 18-year-old Leonard Kaspar, were dead inside the pickup truck. The truck driver was evaluated at the scene and released from medical care. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content