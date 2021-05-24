Pickup, tractor-trailer crash kills brother, sister

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer collided on a Pennsylvania road over the weekend, killing a brother and sister. LNP newspaper reports that the vehicles burst into flames after the crash on Route 72 in East Petersburg shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday. Northern Lancaster County Regional police said the Mount Joy siblings, 21-year-old Brandie Kaspar and 18-year-old Leonard Kaspar, were dead inside the pickup truck. The truck driver was evaluated at the scene and released from medical care. The cause of the crash is under investigation.