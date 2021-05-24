Pope challenges Vatican’s journalists: Who reads your news?

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has challenged the Vatican’s in-house journalists to essentially justify their continued work. During a visit to their offices Monday, he asking them how many people actually consume their news. It was a clear critique of the office that costs the Holy See more than all its embassies around the world combined. Francis visited the Dicastry of Communications, Vatican Radio and the headquarters of the Vatican’s newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano which is marking its 160th anniversary. It’s a fraught financial time for the Holy See, which is facing a major pension funding shortage and a huge budget deficit this year.